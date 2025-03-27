Pets at Home to host free pet workshops for North East children over Easter
Pets at Home are inviting children to their North East stores to take part in a variety of free activities throughout the Easter holidays.
Children will be able to take part in crafting finger puppets and completing activity sheets, which feature tasks like learning how to draw a hedgehog, a word search and a spring-themed maze.
In the North East, Pets at Home stores in Sunderland, South Shields, Washington, Durham, Byker, and North Shields will all be hosting the free sessions.
As part of the workshops, children will have the chance to meet some of the pets, as well as in-store pet care advisors who will teach the children how to handle small animals like hamsters, guinea pigs, rats, and more.
At the end of the sessions, those in attendance will receive a My Pets Pals certificate and a sticker to take home with them.
Starting on April 5, the free workshops will run at 2pm on Saturday, April 5, and Sunday, April 6. Then they will run all week long from Saturday, April 12, until Saturday, April 18.
Dr Samantha Butler-Davies MRCVS Veterinary Services Director at Pets at Home, has welcomed the return of the free workshops to stores over the Easter period.
She said: “My Pet Pals workshops are here again for the Easter holidays.
“This free initiative offers children across the UK essential knowledge on how to care for small animals, with the help of our knowledgeable in-store pet care advisors.
“Over the years, more than 400,000 kids have taken part in the My Pet Pals programme, highlighting our dedication to educating the next generation about responsible pet ownership.”
You can find your nearest workshop and book your space by visiting: https://community.petsathome.com/events/child-workshop/my-pet-pals-easter/.
