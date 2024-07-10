Pets2impress celebrates being named ‘Best Dog Daycare’ for the seventh year running

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Shields-based Pets2impress is celebrating winning a ‘Best Dog Daycare’ award for the seventh year in a row.

Pets2impress, on Mitre Place, in South Shields has once again been recognised by industrial experts as the business picked up another two awards.

LUX Lifestyle Magazine has named Pets2impress the ‘Best Dog Daycare and Training Provider’ for the seventh year in a row.

The business was also recognised as the ‘Most Innovative and Inspiring Business’ at IMPACT 2024.

Tim Jackson, director of Pets2impress, attended IMPACT 2024 as a guest speaker to share his insights and success as a business owner and leader in the pet care industry.

Speaking after the event, Tim said: “I am incredibly honoured to receive these awards and to have been invited as a guest speaker at IMPACT 2024.

This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Pets2impress team.

“Sharing our journey and success story at the summit was an amazing experience, and it reinforces our commitment to providing top-notch care and services to our canine clients and their owners.

“We are excited to continue raising the bar in the pet care industry and making a positive impact in our community.”

Dominic Hodgson, author of ‘How to Disnify Your Pet Business’ and the world’s leading pet business coach, has praised Tim for what he has build with Pets2impress so far.

He commented: “Tim has shown a tremendous desire to make an impact in his community by helping dog owners with his unique service.

“It is right that he is recognized as an expert in this field.”

Tim, who is a veterinary nurse, canine behaviourist and a five-times author, founded Pets2impress in 2008 and has taken the business from strength to strength ever since then.

The book gives owners practical strategies and expert advice on how to overcome these challenges and strengthen the bond with their companions.

In September 2019, the company launched the UK’s first exclusive members-only daycare for dogs - with the four-legged attendees enjoying school trips, monthly themed events, picnics and more.