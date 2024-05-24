Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Jarrow and Hebburn Local History Society have opened their annual exhibition featuring a section to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

As part of Jarrow Festival, the Jarrow and Hebburn Local History Society will be once again putting on an exhibition celebrating South Tyneside’s past.

Today (Friday 24th May) the empty Heart Foundation shop in the Viking Centre has been transformed into a gallery to reminisce over local history.

Keeping the Past in the Present features historic photographs of the area, including those of school, industry, shops and public houses.

This year there will also be a section to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

People are encouraged to come along to see if they can spot any relatives in the incredible photographs.

The exhibition is set to be opened by Colonel (Retired) Ann Clouston OBE in the local history society’s 37th year.