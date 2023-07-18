Photos show firefighters tackling a blaze at a field in East Boldon

Firefighters from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) were called to a field on Victoria Terrace, in East Boldon, at around 5.15pm on Monday, July 17.

TWFRS dispatched two two appliances from South Shields and one from Marley Park to the scene, with crews arriving within minutes to start bringing the blaze under control.

Fire crews were called to a field in East Boldon on Monday evening (July 17). Photo: Ian Elder.

Firefighters worked to stop the fire from spreading to a nearby residential area and quickly extinguished it.

At the time of writing, firefighters have not established the cause of the fire.

A spokesperson for TWFRS said “We can confirm yesterday (Monday 17th) evening around 5:15pm we were called to a fire at a field on Victoria Terrace in East Boldon.

“Three appliances, two from South Shields and one from Marley Park Community Fire Stations, were on scene in a matter of minutes to get the fire under control.

“Our crews worked quickly to ensure the fire did not spread to a nearby housing estate and were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

TWFRS dispatched three appliances to the scene. Photo: Ian Elder.

“At this time, we do not know the cause of the fire.