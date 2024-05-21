Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Professor Dame Rosemary Cramp will be commemorated with a Blue Plaque.

A commemorative Blue Plaque is set to be unveiled in tribute to a pioneering archaeologist instrumental in the creation of one of South Tyneside’s favourite visitor attractions.

Professor Dame Rosemary Cramp was a trailblazer for archaeology in the North East. Between 1963 and 1978, she excavated at Monkwearmouth and Jarrow Twin Monasteries and discovered 7th and 8th century buildings. She was also the first female professor at Durham University.

Cramp led the development of a museum that created the Bede Museum and Anglo-Saxon farm, which is now known as Jarrow Hall – Anglo-Saxon Farm and Bede Museum (formerly Bede’s World).

Dame Rosemary Cramp (Picture Credit: By J. Veitch Copyright Department of Archaeology Durham University)

The plaque will be unveiled by the Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor Fay Cunningham at Jarrow Hall on Thursday 23 May. The unveiling will coincide with the opening of a new exhibition and celebration of Cramp’s work and legacy.

South Tyneside’s Blue Plaque scheme recognises people and places that have made a significant contribution to the Borough’s rich history, heritage and culture, with members of the public invited to nominate individuals, buildings or locations to be recognised for their importance.

Each year, the Council supports the installation of up to three new blue plaques, one funded by the Council and the others privately funded.

The plaque to Dame Rosemary Cramp is funded by Groundwork South and North Tyneside and Jarrow Hall.

Councillor Judith Taylor, Lead Member for Culture, Leisure and the Visitor Economy, said: “Through the Borough’s Blue Plaque scheme we honour the life and work of wonderful individuals who have made a significant contribution to the Borough’s cultural and civic legacy, rich history and heritage.

“Dame Rosemary Cramp’s drive and ambition led to the creation of the Bede museum, now known as Jarrow Hall, Ango-Saxon Farm, Village and Bede Museum, with significant finds from the excavations, helping us to understand Anglo-Saxon times and the importance of the Venerable Bede. We are delighted to honour her work, life and remarkable legacy in this way.”

Dame Rosemary Cramp passed away in April 2023, aged 93.

Nominations are currently being sought for Blue Plaques to be established in 2025. The closing date for applications is August 2025.

There are currently 34 Blue Plaques across South Tyneside, with further new plaques set to be raised over the coming months in honour of former Mayor of South Shields Joseph Mason Moore and Hebburn-born Flight Lieutenant Dominic Bruce.