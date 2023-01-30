Nazim Vadiwala now runs 13 branches including North-East premises in Consett and Whitley Bay.

He explained: “I’m from Newcastle, so I was super keen when the opportunity came about to refresh and reopen Papa John’s, on Prince Edward Road, in South Shields.

"It’s a strong community and my operations director Syed Salman along with colleagues Mark Morrison and Younus Mohamed who oversee the store supported by a locally recruited team of 15 are proud to be putting smiles on customers’ faces by serving-up our fabulous fresh pizza for local residents.

Pizza specialist Papa John's has reopened in South Shields.

“Pizza is fun to share with friends whatever the occasion.

"It can be the perfect treat or simply a convenient meal at home with family.

"What makes Papa John’s different is that all our ingredients are fresh, and our dough is never frozen which creates a better flavour.”

Following recent launches in Consett and Greenock, South Shields is Nazim’s third new Papa John’s store opening in as many months.

He confirms: “Previously, I was a franchisee for a rival pizza firm but there were no opportunities like there are with Papa John’s.

"Now being able to expand and offer more jobs to the communities we work in has been a dream come true.

"However, I couldn’t have achieved this success without the backing of my team and the support of Papa John’s as a franchisor.”

The store opened on January 19 with the first 50 customers through the door entitled to a free small pizza.