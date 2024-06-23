Plans approved to ‘decommission’ bank use at listed former Barclays site

The old Barclays Bank building in South Shields town centre. | LDRS

Plans to “decommission” a former bank use at a prominent listed building in South Shields have been given the green light by town hall planning chiefs.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has approved an application for the old Barclays Bank building at King Street in the town centre.

The banking chain was recently granted planning permission to relocate to new premises at the former Burton store at 64-66 King Street.

This followed a letter to customers, which said the current branch location at 1-3 King Street would close at midday on Friday, March 8, 2024.

The well-known site was put on the property market earlier this year with an asking price of £375,000.

As the building is Grade II-listed, Barclays Bank plc submitted an application earlier this year to “decommission” the bank use at the site.

This included removing signage and external lights, removing cash machines and infilling the spaces with matching stonework, as well as removing an alarm box and night safe.

Internal works also included removing Barclays fittings, cashier counters and loose furniture.

The works were outlined in a design and access statement submitted to council development bosses, with a listed building consent application being submitted for relevant works.

The design and access statement added works to the banking hall were “restricted to the public space immediately within the branch” and that “existing fixtures [and] counters, which are to be removed, are themselves modern”.

It was also noted that the “original building fabric will not be altered, removed, or concealed” and that works “intended to return the building to pre‐Barclays occupation as much as it is possible preserving the listed building status”.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on June 18, 2024.

A council decision report included comments from the council’s historic environment officer, who said the application to “remove redundant bank-related paraphernalia” was welcome and that it would “enhance the significance of the heritage asset”.

This included the “removal of inappropriate interventions and reinstatement of original features” at the listed site.

The council decision report added: “The proposed development is considered to be appropriate and would preserve and protect the character of the listed building and its architectural features.

“The development would therefore amount to less than substantial harm to its significance […] by removing unoriginal features and attempting to restore the original façade.

“In this respect the proposal is considered to have wider public benefits by enhancing the significance of the heritage asset”.

The bank building’s listing on Historic England’s website states it dates back to 1909 and was designed by J H Morton Architect.

The site is also described as a “good example of early C20 ‘Bankers Classical’ in South Shields standing in a prominent position”.