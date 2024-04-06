Plans for East Boldon cricket club practice facility submitted

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans for new cricket practice facilities at a South Tyneside sports club have been submitted to borough development bosses.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for Boldon Cricket and Squash Club off Sunderland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club, which is based in the East Boldon area, has a number of teams and describes itself on its Facebook page as a “family-friendly” club.

New plans submitted to council officials are seeking permission to install an “artificial practice wicket” enclosed by a metal frame and sport netting.

A site plan shows the facility would be based near the club’s overflow car park and main driveway access.

Design images indicate the size of the practice facility’s metal frame, which would measure around four metres in height and more than 30 metres in length.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning application also notes that the chosen site for the cricket practice facility “currently has no use”.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Comments can be made on the plans, via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website, until April 23, 2024.