Plans for East Boldon cricket club practice facility submitted
Plans for new cricket practice facilities at a South Tyneside sports club have been submitted to borough development bosses.
South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for Boldon Cricket and Squash Club off Sunderland Road.
The club, which is based in the East Boldon area, has a number of teams and describes itself on its Facebook page as a “family-friendly” club.
New plans submitted to council officials are seeking permission to install an “artificial practice wicket” enclosed by a metal frame and sport netting.
A site plan shows the facility would be based near the club’s overflow car park and main driveway access.
Design images indicate the size of the practice facility’s metal frame, which would measure around four metres in height and more than 30 metres in length.
The planning application also notes that the chosen site for the cricket practice facility “currently has no use”.
A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.
Comments can be made on the plans, via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website, until April 23, 2024.
For more information on the plan or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: ST/0138/24/FUL