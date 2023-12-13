Plans for new 71-home South Shields development set for review by council

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for a new housing estate in South Shields have been submitted to town hall development bosses.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for land at Lord Nelson Street, which sits off Hudson Street near the Port of Tyne.

New plans from developers Keepmoat Homes North East aim to build 71 affordable homes along with access works, landscaping, sustainable drainage and associated infrastructure.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials provides more details on the proposed development.

The dwellings proposed are a mixture of homes with one, two or three bedrooms and include flats, semi-detached homes and townhouses.

Land at Lord Nelson Street, South Shields Picture: Google Maps

According to submitted plans, the overall housing mix would be 12 one-bedroom flats, 31 two-bedroom houses and 28 three-bedroom houses.

The main site access is proposed from Lord Nelson Street and each home would have a minimum of one parking space, with three-bedroom houses having a minimum of two spaces.

Proposed site plans focus mainly on terraces and some corner dwellings with the overall design of the housing estate aiming to “maintain a safe and welcoming environment for the neighbourhood”.

Those behind the scheme said the plans would “deliver much needed affordable homes which would contribute to South Tyneside Council’s housing requirements and assist in the regeneration of this part of South Shields”.

The proposed layout also aims to retain existing trees to the north of the site, as well as the existing site entrance.

A planning statement adds: “The site represents an opportunity to provide residential development with the provision of 100 per cent affordable housing on previously developed land in a sustainable location.

“As the council currently cannot identify a five-year supply of deliverable housing land and is failing the housing delivery test, such a scheme is considered to be acceptable in principle.

“The submitted drawings show a development which sensitively integrates with the local environment and ensures it is appropriate to the character and appearance of the area.

“The development has also been designed to respect the amenity of existing and future residents.

“The development will allow existing trees and landscaping to be maintained and will deliver an attractive landscape setting to the development.

“The proposals provide a mix of housing in a variety of sizes and styles to meet the needs of the area and create a mixed and balanced community”.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Comments can be made on the plans via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website until January 10, 2024.