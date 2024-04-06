Plans for new Cleadon bungalows submitted to development bosses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for new family homes near a South Tyneside village have been submitted to borough development bosses.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for land off Sunniside Lane on the edge of Cleadon Village.

New plans from Cleadon Property Development Ltd have proposed an ‘infill development’ to create new homes.

This includes three dormer bungalows with large gardens, associated parking provision and a new access point from Sunniside Lane.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials sets out the details of the development.

This includes the provision of double detached garages to the rear of the plots, and “simple but considered” designs for each of the 1.5-storey bungalows.

Each bungalow would have four bedrooms, a large open-plan kitchen, a living and dining area and a rear extension to “expand the internal space out into the generous rear garden”, according to plans.

Those behind the scheme added there would be parking provision for “four vehicles per property” across garages and driveways, as well as space for cycle storage within the garages.

It was also noted that the applicant intends to “sell the proposed properties on the open market” and that proposed plans create an “appropriate and high-quality layout that will provide for all types of contemporary family living”.

A planning statement submitted to council officials claimed the plans would “help to meet the need for more houses in South Tyneside and the desire for more four-bedroom homes and bungalows”.

Land off Sunniside Lane, South Tyneside.

It was also argued that the homes would be “in keeping with the characteristics of the local area”, creating an “attractive and quality development”.

The planning statement adds: “The scheme has been carefully designed to provide limited infill, which creates three housing plots with large gardens.

“The development will not provide an extension of the village beyond Red Lodge and will protect the Green Belt land to the east and southeast of the site.

“The provision of large gardens will also be consistent with providing green space on the site that reflects immediate surroundings on the east and southeast boundary, while the proposal will not impact the proximity of Cleadon to the surrounding villages and is entirely neatly contained between existing built development”.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Comments can be made on the plans, via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website, until April 24, 2024.