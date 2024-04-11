Plans submitted for car wash and valeting facility in Jarrow town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to transform a private car park in Jarrow into a car wash and valeting facility have been submitted to council development chiefs.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for land adjacent to Jarrow Civic Hall at 59-61, Ellison Street.

This includes a bid to change the use of an existing private car park to a car wash business creating new full-time jobs.

A planning statement submitted to council officials provides more details on the development.

This includes a site cabin/office being built at the south west of the planning site and the development having opening times of 9am until 5pm, Monday to Saturday, and 10am until 4pm on Sundays.

Those behind the scheme said the opening times had been “carefully considered to reduce any noise impact on the neighbouring area and to reduce any impact on the surrounding traffic during times of congestion”.

It was also noted that measures would be put in place to “ensure public and highway safety”, including a member of staff “controlling the placement of the cars and ensuring that no cars block the public footpath”.

The planning statement added: “The proposed development will have between five and 10 staff working at one time. Sufficient parking for the staff is available within the site.

“The site would create job opportunities for residents of the surrounding area which will create opportunities in Jarrow town centre and assist with the growth of the town centre whilst avoiding or minimising environmental impacts and congestion and safeguarding natural and cultural assets.

“It is considered that this site is a sustainable site to operate the proposed business which will create opportunities in Jarrow town centre which will promote the growth of the area as set out within policy J6 of South Tyneside Council’s Local Plan”.

Site plans note the existing car parking barriers and fencing would be removed to bring forward the new development, as well as a new modified vehicular entrance, a car wash area and a service layby.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Comments can be made on the plans, via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website, until April 30, 2024.