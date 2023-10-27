New council homes could be built in a South Tyneside neighbourhood under plans submitted to borough development bosses.

South Tyneside Council has submitted an application to its own planning department for a site off Lizard Lane in the Marsden area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site sits between the major road and Fallow Road and has been earmarked for 12 new homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to planning documents submitted with the application, the site once housed a block of residential apartments that was later demolished.

New plans, if approved, would see homes return to the site which would be managed by the council’s arms length management organisation South Tyneside Homes.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials notes the site would be for 100% affordable rent with a mix of houses and apartments proposed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This includes two two-bedroom houses and six three-bedroom houses, as well as four two-bedroom apartments split between ground floor and first floor spaces.

It is understood that one dedicated parking space would be provided per dwelling, with each property having access to a private garden area, as well as vehicular access being taken from several points on Fallow Road.

Those behind the scheme said this layout aims to avoid direct vehicular access from Lizard Lane, while responding to the sloped nature of the site and "maintaining the green character of the site to the perimeter".

The plans aim to “create a natural boundary from Lizard Lane to soften visual impact” with the applicant also aiming to retain existing trees “wherever possible”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The design and access statement adds: “The dwellings proposed for the site are two storeys, in a mix of detached, semi-detached and terraced arrangements.

“The site is laid out [...] with the properties accessed from the lower side of the site to reduce their scale towards Lizard Lane.

“The elevational style of the dwellings is proposed as a contemporary take on the local vernacular, with brick elevations and tiled pitched roofs with some render features and distinctive canopies to add character.

“Both the apartment units and the gable end properties are designed to address the corners they turn to create a connection to the main adjoining highways and create visual interest within the street”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A sustainability statement submitted to council planners adds that each dwelling within the development would be fitted with roof-mounted solar PV panels to "provide a portion of renewable energy".

Dwellings are also expected to benefit from secure cycle storage and electric vehicle charging points.

Comments can be made on the plans until November 9, 2023, via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website.

For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit the council's planning website and search reference: ST/0691/23/LAA