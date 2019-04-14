Pod of dolphins spotted swimming in sea off South Shields coast

A pod of dolphins have been spotted swimming in the sea off the South Shields coast.

Gazette reader Steven Lomas was on a visit to the town's pier alongside niece Nicole, 16, and nephew Kai, 17, when he spotted the group of animals.

Dolphins swimming in water near South Shields Pier. Picture by Steven Lomas.

Steven, 33, from Marsden, who regularly goes down to the pier to see dolphins, said: "We saw the dolphins, around seven or eight of them, feeding in the middle of the harbour.

"At the end of the pier the little baby seal we often see was resting on the top stairs of the pier too.

"It was an amazing sight."

