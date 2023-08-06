Officers from Northumbria Police have teamed up with both South Tyneside Council and Sunderland City Council to ensure the public can enjoy the summer safely.

A dedicated operation has been launched, named Operation Gryphon, which will see officers and partners working closely to address anti-social behaviour in areas across South Tyneside and Sunderland.

The activity will focus on reports relating to young people, following a tiered approach which includes a letter to parents and carers, a home visit by police and partners, and enforcement action as a last resort.

The scheme will tackle how youngsters are dealt with, and will give the young people an opportunity to curb their behaviour and divert from crime before further action is taken.

Increased patrol activity and engagement with the local community will take place in Sunderland during the six week summer holidays.

Inspector Phil Baker, of Northumbria Police, said: “In the past, we have seen brilliant results through our dedicated joint summer operations which have seen a significant reduction in crime.

“We recognise that we are talking about a minority of people who are involved in anti-social behaviour, but I would ask parents and carers to work with us and speak to children about where they are heading over the school holidays, what they are doing and the potential consequences of getting mixed up in this type of activity.

“Ultimately, we need your support to tackle anti-social behaviour and to help ensure that young people in the community are safe – so everyone is able to enjoy their summer.

“We will continue to work hand-in-hand with our partners and the public to ensure both South Tyneside, Sunderland, and the wider region remains a hassle-free and safe environment for all.

“You will see an increased police presence and would always encourage anybody affected by anti-social behaviour to speak to us. Operation Gryphon and similar operations are here to empower you – and we’ll use every tactic at our disposal to tackle the issues most important to you.

“This type of operation is only possible through fantastic teamwork and dedication from all of the partners involved, and we look forward to hopefully seeing the positive results over the coming weeks.”

Cllr Jim Foreman, Lead Member for Housing and Community Safety at South Tyneside Council, said: “Often, anti-social behaviour isn’t straightforward and needs a collaborative approach and this is an excellent example of partners joining forces to tackle an issue that has a real detrimental effect on our communities.”

He continued: “We know that most young people behave respectfully. However, there is still a small minority that act in an anti-social manner, causing disruption and damage. This operation is about giving them the opportunity to change their ways before facing consequences.