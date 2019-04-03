Police appeal after elderly man dies as car goes over cliffs at Marsden

An elderly man has died after a car went over the cliffs at Marsden.

Emergency services were called to the clifftop close to the Marsden Grotto pub just after 6pm.

Emergency vehicles at the scene

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team, the North East Ambulance Service and Northumbria Police were all in attendance.

A police spokesperson said: "At about 6.04pm today (Wednesday) we received a report a car had gone over the railings near the Marsden Grotto.

"Emergency services attended but sadly the male occupant of the vehicle, a 76-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Attempts are being made to trace his next of kin so they can be informed and they will be supported by specialist officers.

"Inquiries are ongoing to determine how the vehicle came to be on the beach but it is not believed there was any third party involvement.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service was at the scene

"Anyone who might have witnessed this incident is asked to contact police by calling 101 quoting log 818 030419."