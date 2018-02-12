Police appeal after elderly woman hit by car in South Shields

Police have appealed for help after an elderly woman was hit by a car in South Shields.

Between 12.30pm and 1pm on Monday, January 24,, an 82-year-old woman was crossing Prince Edward Road when she is believed to have been hit by a white car. No further details of the car are known at this time.

The driver got out of the vehicle to help the woman but left no contact information.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police are now appealing for the driver or any witnesses to get in touch.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 607 24/01/18.