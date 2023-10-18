Police appeal for help in finding a missing Jarrow man

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are asking for help in finding missing David Chambers, who was last seen leaving his home, in the Beverley Court area of Jarrow, at 12.30pm on Tuesday, October 17.

Following the 59-year-old’s disappearance, officers say they are groiwng increasingly concerned for his welfare.

David Chambers is missing from his home in Jarrow. Photo: Northumbria Police.

David has been described as white, 5ft 9in tall and of stocky build with a bald head.

Police say that he has several tattoos, including an Iron Maiden tattoo on his forearm, the Newcastle United crest on his shoulder and another tattoo on the top of his arm.

David could be wearing a blue or black padded jacket, black joggers and black trainers.

He is also known to walk with a limp.