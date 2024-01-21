Police appeal for help in finding a missing man who was last seen in South Shields

Police searching for a missing Newcastle man who was last seen in South Shields are appealing to the public for help.

Police searching for missing Roy Johnson are appealing to the public for help in locating him.

Officers say the 48-year-old, from Newcastle, was last seen in the Harton Lane area of South Shields at around 10.55pm on Saturday, January 20.

Roy has not been heard from since and police are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Police are appealing for help in locating Roy Johnson, who was last seen in South Shields.

He is described as a white man, around 5 foot 10 inches in height, of medium build with short grey hair.

Police have confirmed that he was last known to be wearing a grey t-shirt and hoodie, denim jeans, black trainers and a black coat.

Officers have also revealed that he has links to the Kenton area of Newcastle.

Searches to locate him are ongoing and officers are asking anyone who thinks that they may have seen Roy to get in touch with them as soon as possible.