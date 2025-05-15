Police appeal for help in finding a missing South Tyneside man

Members of the public are being asked for help in locating a missing South Tyneside man.

Northumbria Police are appealing to members of the public in the hopes of finding a Cameron Bell, who has been missing since Friday, May 9.

Officers say the 24-year-old was last seen in the Harton Moor area of South Shields.

Cameron is described as a white man, of medium build, about 5ft 6ins tall with brown hair.

Police say that he has visible tattoos on both sides of his neck.

Extensive inquiries are ongoing in an effort to locate him, with officers confirming they are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Cameron, or anyone who knows where he might be, should contact Northumbria Police by sending a direct message on social media or using the live chat function on the Force’s website.

If anyone is unable to contact officers in those ways, they should call 101 and quote the reference number: NP-20250509-1177.

