Police appeal for help in finding two wanted men with connections to South Shields

Officers hunting for Kevin Greenfield, 55, and Jonathan Collins, 30, have released images of them as they ask members of the public for help in locating the pair.

Collins, who has links to South Shields and Fencehouses, is wanted in connection with an assault.

Greenfield, who is from South Shields, is wanted in connection with a stalking offence.

Officers have confirmed that both men know they are wanted and are actively evading arrest.

The men’s photos have been released as part of a wider appeal from Northumbria Police who are looking to track down 15 wanted suspects from across the North East.

Kevin Greenfield is wanted in connection with a stalking offence. Photo: Northumbria Police.

Detective Chief Superintendent Craig Metcalfe, head of crime at Northumbria Police, hopes that the success of previous appeals will continue with the Force’s most recent one.

He said: “Whenever we ask the public for help, you seem to rise to the challenge – and I’m hoping everyone can put in another five-star performance here.

“In the past, your information has directly led us to outstanding suspects and ensured they have been brought into custody for further questioning.

“We are hoping for the same outcome once again here. If you have seen any of these men out in your communities, or you believe you know where they’re staying, please let us know.

Jonathan Collins is wanted in connection with an assault. Photo: Northumbria Police.

“I’d encourage those pictured to hand themselves in at the nearest police station. We’d also remind everyone that it is a criminal offence to harbour a wanted suspect, which could result in a prison sentence.

“By working together, we can continue to detect and disrupt criminality across Northumbria and bring perpetrators to justice.”

The full list of the 15 wanted men is as follows:

Thomas Allport, 32, of Ashington, wanted in connection with a burglary.

John Armstrong, 45, of Newbiggin Hall, wanted on prison recall.

Stephen Cardella, 30, of Blakelaw, wanted on prison recall.

Wayne Cleere, 30, who has links to Sunderland and Newcastle, wanted on prison recall.

Callum Cross, 21, of Newcastle, wanted for failing to appear.

Gareth Downey, 36, who has links to Sunderland and Newcastle, wanted in connection with a robbery.

Lee Ferguson, 39, who has links to Newcastle and Wallsend, wanted on prison recall.

Jack Gaffney, 25, who has links to Wallsend, Cramlington & Ashington, wanted in connection with a burglary.

John Hall, 35, of Houghton-le-Spring, wanted in connection with a burglary.

Anthony Johnson, 30, of Newcastle, wanted in connection with an assault.

Reece Lyall, 23, of Shiremoor, wanted in connection with a burglary.

Scott Oliver, 26, of Newcastle, wanted on prison recall.

Lewis Wood, 25, of North Tyneside, wanted in connection with criminal damage.