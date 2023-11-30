Police appeal for help to find a woman following an assault at a South Shields Sainsbury's
Northumbria Police are appealing to members of the public for help in finding a woman following assault at a South Shields shop.
Police investigating an assault inside a shop in South Shields have released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to trace.
It was reported to officers that shortly after 8.10pm on Monday, September 18, two women and a man had been asked to leave Sainsbury's, on Binchester Street, by a member of staff.
One of the women from the group then proceeded to throw items at the female staff member, including a glass jar of coffee and a box of fruit.
She then punched the victim on the side of her head, causing bruising and swelling, before the group fled the shop on foot towards Wenlock Road.
The victim was left shaken as a result of the assault.
Police say that the woman in the CCTV image was in the area at the time of the incident and may have information that could assist officers with their investigation.
The woman, or anyone who recognises her, is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 117675M/23.