Police have appealed for information after an attempted robbery in South Tyneside.

Between 4.55pm and 5pm on Thursday, December 14, 2023, it was reported that a 15-year-old boy was outside of Hebburn Metro Station on Prince Consort Road when he was approached by three unknown masked males.

It is understood they asked the victim for the time before proceeding to take his mobile phone from him, and asking him to remove the security settings from the device.

The male refused and a member of the public has then intervened and challenged the group of offenders, causing them to hand the mobile phone back and flee the area on foot.

The three males have then boarded the Go North East number 27 bus outside of Hebburn New Town.

The victim thankfully did not suffer any injuries, but was left shaken as a result, and the incident was later reported to police.

An investigation was immediately launched, and a number of enquiries have been ongoing since the report was made to identify those involved.

Today (Tuesday) officers are appealing to the public for further information that could assist their enquiries.

The suspects are described as three males wearing masks and hoodies with the hoods up.

Anyone who saw what happened, or has information or footage, is asked to contact police using the ‘Report’ page on the Northumbria Police website, or by calling 101, quoting crime reference number 154387H/23.