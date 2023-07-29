Police appeal for information after motorcyclist dies in Jarrow crash

Police are appealing for information after a man sadly died following a collision in South Tyneside.

Just before 8pm on Wednesday officers were informed of a crash involving an off-road motorbike in the Stanhope Road area of Low Simonside, Jarrow, close to the A19.

Emergency services attended the scene and the rider of the motorbike, a 41-year-old man, was found to have sustained serious injuries.

Tragically, he died after being taken to the hospital by paramedics.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses to contact them.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the collision.

Inspector Matthew Hough, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department, said: “First and foremost our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the man who has sadly passed away.

“Specially trained officers are supporting them and we will continue to offer any assistance we can at this difficult time.”

Insp Hough added: “A full investigation has been launched and we are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the collision so that we can establish the circumstances.

“We are carrying out a number of enquiries, but at this stage we do not believe any other vehicle to have been involved.

“Please check your dashcam footage and let us know if you see anything that may be of interest to our investigation.”