Police appeal for witnesses after Jarrow accident leaves man in 'critical condition'

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a road traffic collision in which a man sustained life-threatening injuries.

At 10.40pm on Friday (April 12), police received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A19 southbound, close to the slip road with Lindisfarne Roundabout, in Jarrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was reported that, for reasons yet to be established, a Mitsubishi Outlander car had collided with an off-road electric motorcycle.

Emergency services attended and the rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 30s, sustained life-threatening injuries in the incident.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, a woman in her 40s, sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital but later discharged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers have launched an investigation into the collision and are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed what took place to contact them.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage which could assist their enquiries.

Witnesses should use the ‘Report’ page of the Northumbria Police website or call 101, quoting log number NP-20240412-1243.