Police appeal to the public for help in tracing three men following a burglary in South Shields

Officers investigating a burglary in South Shields have released the images of three men who they want to trace.

By Ryan Smith
Published 27th Jul 2023, 16:54 BST- 1 min read

An investigation was launched following reports of a break-in at an address on Aldwych Street between 1.45pm and 7.45pm on Sunday, April 16.

It is understood that an offender gained entry to the house and stole a handbag which contained the victim’s bank cards, £40 in cash and house keys.

Police have released the images of three men who they want to trace in connection with a South Shields burglary. Photo: Northumbria Police.Police have released the images of three men who they want to trace in connection with a South Shields burglary. Photo: Northumbria Police.
Police have released the images of three men who they want to trace in connection with a South Shields burglary. Photo: Northumbria Police.
Shortly after the burglary, the bank cards were fraudulently used in two premises in the Southwick area of Sunderland on the same day.

On Thursday, July 27, Northumbria Police has issued images of three men who they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Officers say that they were seen in the shops at the time that the card was used and that they possibly have information which could assist with the investigation.

The men, or anyone who recognises them, are asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 047397C/23.

