Police are appealing for help in finding a missing South Tyneside man

Police are appealing to members of the public for help in finding a missing man.

Northumbria Police are appealing for help in locating missing Christopher Wilson, who was last seen in the Leicester Way area of Jarrow at around 5pm on Tuesday, July 29.

The 39-year-old was spoken to on the phone around 10pm but he has not been heard from since and was reported missing on Wednesday, July 30.

Officers believe that he has left the area in a white Audi A6 - with the vehicle registration KM15 ZFX.

Northumbria Police are appealing for help in finding Christopher Wilson. | Other 3rd Party

It is understood that Christopher visited a petrol station near to the A1231 Wessington Way, before travelling south.

Inquiries have been ongoing to find Christopher, as police and his family grow increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Christopher is described as a white male, of slim build, about 6ft 1ins tall, with a shaved head. He has a number of tattoos on his arms, chest and legs – including a rose tattoo in his hand.

Officers believe he could be wearing a dark-coloured Under Armour tracksuit as pictured in the CCTV image that they have shared.

Police say he has links across the region but he is believed to have travelled further afield by car towards the Redbourne area of Lincolnshire.

Christopher, or anyone with information on his whereabouts, should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use live chat and report forms on the Force’s website.

For those unable to contact police via those ways, call 101, quoting log number: NP-20250730-0247.