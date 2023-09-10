News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Police called out to a white van driven onto Great North Run course in South Shields

The wan which was covered in graffiti was left abandoned on the roundabout.

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 10th Sep 2023, 14:19 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Northumbria Police were called to a roundabout at The Nook, South Shields as a van had been driven onto the course and left abandoned on the roundabout.

The white van had graffiti wrote on the back and side and was left this morning as 60,000 runners were making their way along the 13.1-mile Great North Run route from Newcastle to South Shields

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The writing on the van was covered up before it and officers quickly removed the van from the scene.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Most Popular

Abandoned van on the roundaboutCredit: User ContentAbandoned van on the roundaboutCredit: User Content
Abandoned van on the roundaboutCredit: User Content

It is not believed the van causes any harm to the public and officers are working hard to locate the driver.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At around 10.55am today (Sunday), a van was left abandoned on the King George Road roundabout, part of the Great North Run route.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ MORE: More photos of AJ Bell Junior and Mini Great North Run

“The van has been assessed and there is not believed to be any threat to race participants or the wider public.

“With the support of Great North Run organisers, the decision has been made to uplift the van after the conclusion of the race, to minimise any potential disruption.

“A number of enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and locate the driver.”

For more Great North Run content visit https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52068646

Related topics:Great North RunNorthumbria Police