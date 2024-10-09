Police close South Shields road due to flooding caused by torrential rain
The A194 between the junctions of Hobson Way and Tyne Dock, in South Shields, has been closed by Northumbria Police this morning (Wednesday, October 9).
It follows severe flooding caused by torrential rain hitting the borough.
One eyewitness at the scene on Tuesday evening (October 8) has told the Shields Gazette that firefighters from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service were called out to help rescue people who were trapped in their cars.
Police have confirmed that they are working with South Tyneside Council at the scene of the flooding in an effort to reopen the road.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Please note there is currently a road closure in South Shields this morning due to flooding.
”The closure is in place in both directions on the A194 between the junctions with Hobson Way and Tyne Dock.
”We’re supporting our colleagues at South Tyneside Council at the scene.
”We’d ask those travelling in the area to seek an alternative route and leave extra time for their journey.”
Flooding has been a historic problem in the area - with a canoeist making the most of the problems back in 2021.
