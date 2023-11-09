Police confirm a woman has died after falling from Marsden cliffs
A woman has died after falling from Marsden cliffs.
Northumbria Police has confirmed that a 20-year-old woman has died after she fell from Marsden cliffs on Wednesday afternoon (November 8).
Emergency services were called to the scene following concerns for the welfare of a woman at around 4pm.
Officers started to negotiate with the woman before she fell from the cliff.
Paramedics from the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS), as well as support from the Great North Air Ambulance (GNAA), worked to save her life but she was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.
Northumbria Police has confirmed that her family are being supported by specialist officers and a report will now be made for the coroner.
A spokesperson for the Force said: "Shortly before 4pm yesterday (Wednesday), we received a report of concern for the welfare a woman – aged 20 – who was on cliffs in the Marsden area of South Shields.
“Emergency services attended the scene and officers began negotiating with the woman.
“The woman then fell from the cliff.
“Despite the best efforts of paramedics she was sadly pronounced as deceased a short time later.
“The woman’s next of kin have been informed and are currently being supported by specialist officers at this difficult time.
“A report will now be prepared for the coroner.”
A NEAS spokesperson added: "We were called to an incident at Marsden Grotto on Coast Road in South Shields yesterday (8 November) shortly after 4pm.
"We dispatched one ambulance crews, one clinical team leader, four crews from our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and were supported by our colleagues at Great North Air Ambulance Service."