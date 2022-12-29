The coastal lifesavers were called out twice for operations which both also involved Northumbria Police.

The first alert was raised at 3.15pm for a “multi agency incident in the Marsden area” which was successfully resolved after about 90 minutes.

According to a Northumbria Police spokesperson: “Shortly before 3.15pm yesterday (Wednesday) police received a report of concern for a female at Marsden Cliffs in South Shields.

South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade was called to help with two searches on Wednesday, December 28.

“Emergency services attended the scene alongside partner agencies where she was brought to safety.”

Later in the evening, at about 9.30pm, a separate alert went out which saw the South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) requested to “assist Police with a search for a despondent male”.

According to a post on the SSVLB social media channels: “A comprehensive search was conducted along the coastline from Frenchmans to the Wharry, while the teams were conducting their search patterns we received information that he had been located by Police safe and well.”

A Northumbria Police spokesperson added: “Shortly after 9.30pm yesterday (Wednesday) police received a report of concern for the welfare of a man in the Marsden area of South Shields.

“Emergency services were deployed to the area alongside partner agencies and located the man safe and well near to Coast Road.”

South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade provides a 24/7 Search and Rescue service and has been operating since 1866.