Police confirm man dead following incident near Souter Lighthouse after reports 'vehicle had gone into the sea'

Officers were alerted early on Saturday (June 18) morning and have now revealed one person was found dead following the incident near Marsden, South Shields.
A force spokesperson said: “Shortly after 5.40am on Saturday (June 18) police received a report a vehicle had gone into the sea, near Souter Lighthouse.
“Officers and emergency services attended the scene and sadly the body of a 29-year-old man was recovered from the vehicle.
“The man’s next of kin have been contacted and are being supported by specialist officers at this time.
“There is not believed to be any third party involvement and a report is being prepared for the coroner.”