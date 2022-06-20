Police confirm man dead following incident near Souter Lighthouse after reports 'vehicle had gone into the sea'

Officers were alerted early on Saturday (June 18) morning and have now revealed one person was found dead following the incident near Marsden, South Shields.

A force spokesperson said: “Shortly after 5.40am on Saturday (June 18) police received a report a vehicle had gone into the sea, near Souter Lighthouse.

“Officers and emergency services attended the scene and sadly the body of a 29-year-old man was recovered from the vehicle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police confirmed the body of a 29-year-old man had been recovered.

“The man’s next of kin have been contacted and are being supported by specialist officers at this time.