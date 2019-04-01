Police confirm murder probe after man's body found at Jarrow house

Police probing the death of a man at a house in Jarrow have confirmed they are treating it as a murder investigation.

A 44-year-old woman was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning after police were called to a house on Thames Avenue.

A police cordon was in place around a property on Thames Avenue in Jarrow on Sunday.

Emergency services attended and found a 45-year-old man with injuries consistent with a stabbing.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say an investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, and are currently treating his death as a suspected murder.

A 44-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody where she is assisting officers with their inquiries.

Police were called to Thames Avenue in Jarrow on Sunday after a man's body was found. They are now treating the incident as a suspected murder.

Police say the pair were known to each other.

Chief Superintendent Sarah Pitt, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is clearly a very serious incident that tragically led to a man’s death.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this incredibly difficult time, and they are being offered any support they need by specialist officers.

“We are committed to finding out the circumstances behind the man’s death, and an experienced team of detectives continue to map a chronology of events which led to this incident.

“A woman is currently in police custody and we will continue to speak with her throughout the day.

"Inquiries are ongoing, but at present we are treating the man’s death as a suspected murder.

“It is believed that all parties were known to each other, and there is no wider threat to the public.

"However, police will remain in the area to carry out inquiries and anybody with concerns is asked to speak to a nearby officer."

Police would like to thank members of the public who have already come forward with information about the incident, and would welcome anybody yet to do so to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 45 310319 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.