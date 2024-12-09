Police find the body of a missing woman in South Shields
Officers searching for missing Rachel Bowman have confirmed that a body has been found in the South Shields area this morning (Monday, December 9).
The 33-year-old, from Newcastle, was first reported missing from the Cowgate area on Sunday afternoon (December 8).
Extensive inquiries were carried out by Northumbria Police - with formal identification of her body having taken place.
Specialist officers have notified Rachel’s next of kin and they are currently supporting her family.
Police have thanked everyone who helped in the search for Rachel by sharing their appeals and providing information on possible sightings.
Northumbria Police has confirmed that they do not believe there to be any third-party involvement and a report is now being prepared for the coroner.