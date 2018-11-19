Police hunt continues after stolen car is crashed into garden wall in Jarrow

A hunt for the driver of a stolen car which was crashed into a garden wall in Jarrow continues today.

A car crashed into a a bus stop and a garden wall in Calf Close Lane, in Jarrow, at around 3.30pm yesterday afternoon.

The car is believed to have been stolen

The occupants of the car, which is believed to have been stolen, had fled the scene before police arrived.

Police are appealing for information following the crash.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 3.37pm yesterday (Sunday), police received a report of a car that had crashed into a garden wall on Calf Close Lane, Jarrow.

“Police attended and the occupants of the vehicle had already made off from the scene. The vehicle in question was recovered and an investigation subsequently launched.

The car crashed into a garden wall in Jarrow

“Enquiries are ongoing to trace those involved.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 742 181118 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”