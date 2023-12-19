Officers vow to have them all arrested before Christmas Day.

Christmas plans might be cancelled for some not-so festive fugitives as police officers have launched an appeal to the public for help.

Northumbria Police have this week released the faces of 10 suspects believed to be responsible for burglary offences in the North East.

These individuals are now on the naughty list as officers vow to have them all arrested before Christmas Day.

Detective Inspector Ash Loader of Northumbria Police said: "Burglary is an intrusive crime which can leave victims feeling unsafe in their own homes.

“We are committed to tackling these kind of offences, and we want to reassure the public we are doing all we can to bring those responsible to justice.

"The public have always delivered when it comes to appeals like this, and we are hoping everyone can rise to the challenge once again.

"Our aim is to bring all 10 of these suspects into custody before Christmas so that we can interview them in connection with a number of offences committed.

"These individuals know they are wanted by police and have so far ignored all of our attempts to speak to them.

"Please take a moment to look through these pictures. Have you seen them in your community, or do you know where they might be staying?

"No matter how insignificant you feel your information might be, it could prove crucial to our ongoing enquiries.

If you can help track down any of those named by police then report it online using the report tool on the Northumbria Police website.