Officers investigating a theft have released an image of a woman they would like to speak to.

An amount of cash was stolen at Chichester Metro station on Boxing Day - and police would like to speak to the woman pictured.

It's thought that she was in the area at the time of the incident, and may be able to help with inquiries.

The woman, or anyone who recognises her, is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 594 261217.