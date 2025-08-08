Police preparing coroner report after a body is found outside South Tyneside District Hospital
Northumbria Police have confirmed that officers are preparing a report for the coroner after the body of a man was discovered outside of South Tyneside District Hospital.
Officers were called to the scene just before 5am on Thursday, July 31, following reports of concern for the welfare of a man.
Emergency services attended and a man, in his 30s, was sadly pronounced dead.
Police have confirmed that the man’s next of kin have been informed and they don’t believe there was any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 5am on Thursday, July 31, we received a report of concern for the welfare of a man outside a premises on Harton Lane in South Shields.
“Emergency services attended the scene and a man in his 30s was sadly pronounced deceased.
“His next of kin have been informed.
"There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man's death.
“A report will be prepared for the coroner.”
South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust have given their condolences to the man’s family and friends.
A spokesperson added: “We can confirm that a man sadly died outside our hospital on July 31.
“We offer our sincere condolences to his loved ones.”
