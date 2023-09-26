Police preparing coroner report after man’s body is found in South Shields

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northumbria Police has confirmed that the death of a man at an address on Fox Avenue, in South Shields, is “not suspicious”.

Emergency services were called to the property just before 7.30pm on Monday, September 25, after officers received a report of concern for the welfare of a man.

Police are treating the discovery of a man’s body in South Shields as “not suspicious”. Photo: Northumbria Police.

Police attended the scene but the man was sadly pronounced dead - his next of kin have been informed.

Northumbria Police has also confirmed that officers will prepare a report for the coroner.

A spokesperson for the Force said: “Shortly before 7.30pm yesterday (Monday), we received a report of concern for the welfare of a man at an address on Fox Avenue, South Shields.

“Police attended, however the male occupant was sadly confirmed to be deceased.

“The man’s next of kin have been informed.