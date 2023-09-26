News you can trust since 1849
Police preparing coroner report after man’s body is found in South Shields

Police are treating the discovery of a man’s body in South Shields as “not suspicious”.

By Ryan Smith
Published 26th Sep 2023, 15:06 BST- 1 min read
Northumbria Police has confirmed that the death of a man at an address on Fox Avenue, in South Shields, is “not suspicious”.

Emergency services were called to the property just before 7.30pm on Monday, September 25, after officers received a report of concern for the welfare of a man.

Police are treating the discovery of a man’s body in South Shields as “not suspicious”. Photo: Northumbria Police.
Police attended the scene but the man was sadly pronounced dead - his next of kin have been informed.

Northumbria Police has also confirmed that officers will prepare a report for the coroner.

A spokesperson for the Force said: “Shortly before 7.30pm yesterday (Monday), we received a report of concern for the welfare of a man at an address on Fox Avenue, South Shields.

“Police attended, however the male occupant was sadly confirmed to be deceased.

“The man’s next of kin have been informed.

“Police do not believe the man’s death to be suspicious and a report has been made for the coroner.”

