Police raids smash North East drug and money laundering scheme

Three people have been arrested as part of a continued clampdown around money laundering in the North East.

This week, officers from the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU), supported by Northumbria Police, simultaneously executed five warrants at addresses across the region.

The targeted police operation saw raids at addresses on Westernmoor and Fatfield Park in Washington, Losh Terrace in Walker, Newcastle and two units on Armstrong Industrial Estate in Washington.

Searches of the properties resulted in the discovery of an estimated £33,000 in cash, an estimated £60,000 worth of controlled drugs and a large amount of high value jewellery.

Police have were involved in raids at five North East addresses. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

A man aged 37, and woman aged 45, were arrested on suspicion of money laundering. A second man, 46, was also arrested for possession with intent to supply controlled drugs. All three currently remain in police custody.

NEROCU Detective Sergeant James Woodcock, part of NEROCU’s Proactive Economic Crime Team, said: “These warrants are another example of the continued work going on across the region to tackle money laundering and drug supply.

“We’re making significant inroads in our mission to crackdown on this type of criminal activity and cut off the illicit funds of organised gangs.

“I would like to thank everyone involved in the execution of these warrants. By executing simultaneous strikes we’re able to ensure there is no place to hide.

“Work just like today will continue under the banner of Operation Sentinel – our regional approach to disrupting and tackling Serious and Organised Crime here in the North East.”

Sergeant Liam Duffy, of Northumbria Police, said: “Criminality of any kind has no place in our communities, and we will always look to identify those responsible for such offences and bring them to justice.

“No one wants this type of criminality happening on their doorstep and it often leads to a range of other issues – so we would urge the public to remain vigilant and report any concerns to us.”

Anyone who has any information about criminal activity, can report it to their local police or via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.