Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with an attempted burglary in South Shields.

The incident happened in Beacon Glade on Tuesday, January 30.

Enquiries are on-going and police are keen to identify the man pictured as it’s believed he was in the area at the time and can help with enquiries.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference OIC8442.