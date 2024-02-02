Police release image of man after reported theft in South Tyneside
The theft took place in December.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers investigating the reported theft of radiators from the backyard of a house in South Tyneside have released an image of a man they would like to speak to.
At 7.30am on Wednesday, December 6, police received a report that an offender had climbed over a locked back gate to an address on Ashley Road in South Shields.
Once inside the backyard of the address, the offender opened the gate from the inside and let in a second offender.
Both offenders are then reported to have stolen radiators and pipework valued at £1,000 from the backyard before leaving the scene.
Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and today (Friday) officers have released an image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the report.
He was in the area at the time the theft is reported to have taken place and officers believe he may be able to assist them with their enquiries.
The man, or anyone who knows him, should use the ‘Report’ page on the Northumbria Police website or call 101, quoting crime reference number 156390J/23.