Police release image of man following alleged rape incident

Police investigating a report of a sexual offence have released an image of a man who may be able to help with their inquiries.

Officers received a report that a woman had been raped in the early hours of Monday, November 12, after a night out in Newcastle.

Police have released an image of this man following an alleged rape.

An investigation is under way and police have now released an image of a man they would like to speak to.

It is understood he was in contact with the woman earlier on in the evening and may have information that could assist officers.

The man, or anyone who knows him, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 60 131219.