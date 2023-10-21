Police release images in search for alleged South Tyneside phone thief.

Police officers investigating a theft in South Tyneside have released the image of a man who they would like to trace.

At around 2pm on Thursday, June 8, it was reported that a woman had mistakenly left her mobile phone on a seat on one of the platforms at South Shields Metro Station, Keppel Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is alleged that a male offender has exited a train which the female victim boarded, before taking her phone and leaving the area on foot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

The incident was later reported to police, and an investigation launched.

Today (Friday), as part of their ongoing enquiries, officers have now identified a man who they would like to speak to in connection with the report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was in the area at the time and could have information which assists police with their investigation.