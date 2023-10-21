Police release images in search for alleged South Tyneside phone thief
It is thought a phone was taken from a Metro train.
Police officers investigating a theft in South Tyneside have released the image of a man who they would like to trace.
At around 2pm on Thursday, June 8, it was reported that a woman had mistakenly left her mobile phone on a seat on one of the platforms at South Shields Metro Station, Keppel Street.
It is alleged that a male offender has exited a train which the female victim boarded, before taking her phone and leaving the area on foot.
Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.
The incident was later reported to police, and an investigation launched.
Today (Friday), as part of their ongoing enquiries, officers have now identified a man who they would like to speak to in connection with the report.
He was in the area at the time and could have information which assists police with their investigation.
The man, or anyone who recognises him is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 072306R/23.