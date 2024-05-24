Police release images of three men following South Shields Metro burglary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The burglary took place on 7 May at the Nexus training centre on Mile End Road.

Officers investigating a burglary at the Nexus training centre in South Shields are appealing for information.

Enquiries are ongoing following the break-in at the Nexus training centre on Mile End Road at about 7.50pm on May 7.

A group of offenders entered the premises and caused damage to two Metro trains using spray paint, before making off from the scene.

An investigation was immediately launched by the Force’s dedicated Metro unit, and now officers have released the images of three men who they want to speak to in connection with the burglary.