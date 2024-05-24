Police release images of three men following South Shields Metro burglary
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers investigating a burglary at the Nexus training centre in South Shields are appealing for information.
Enquiries are ongoing following the break-in at the training centre on Mile End Road at about 7.50pm on May 7.
A group of offenders entered the premises and caused damage to two Metro trains using spray paint, before making off from the scene.
An investigation was immediately launched by the Force’s dedicated Metro unit, and now officers have released the images of three men who they want to speak to in connection with the burglary.
Receive headline round-ups and breaking news alerts when you sign up to the Shields Gazette’s free email newsletters
Anyone who has information is asked to contact police via the ‘Report’ page of Northumbria Police’s website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 052605S/24.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.