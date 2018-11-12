Police release photos after South Shields knife robbery

Police investigating a knife robbery have released photos of two people they would like to trace.

Officers were called to the Carphone Warehouse, in King Street, South Shields, following the raid.

Can you identify these men?

Two men entered the store and threatened staff with a knife before making away with two Samsung mobile phones. Nobody was injured.

An investigation is ongoing and detectives have now identified two individuals they would like to speak to in connection with their inquiries.

Northumbria Police say the pair were in the area at the time and could assist officers.

The robbery took place at 9.13am on Wednesday, August 1.

The men, or anyone who knows them, are asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 244 010818 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.