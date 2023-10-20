Police warn South Shields resident after 80-year-old woman tricked out of over £300 by bogus trader
A woman in her 80s was targeted on multiple occasions.
Northumbria Police are urging residents to be vigilant after reports of suspected bogus traders in South Shields.
Shortly before 11am on Tuesday 17 October, police received a call from a concerned family member reporting that a male tradesman had visited an elderly woman’s house in the Harton area.
It was alleged that the man had previously carried out jet washing work at the address during the summer months. He then returned to the victim’s property more than three times to request further payment of around £50 to £100 on each occasion.
An investigation has been launched by officers to locate the trader in question- after the woman, in her 80s, was tricked into handing over more than £300 in cash.
Now police have urged residents to be vigilant – and also to check in on vulnerable family members and neighbours.
Detective Chief Inspector Angela Hewitt, of Northumbria Police, said: “This report is very concerning, and a number of enquiries are ongoing to locate the trader involved.
“I would ask that the public please make themselves aware of this type of scam, and talk to their loved ones – particularly those who are elderly or who may live alone.
“Fraudsters often prey on the most vulnerable in our communities and will go door-to-door trying to secure a quick win. They can be very persistent and persuasive when at the door of somebody who is elderly or vulnerable – so I’d urge caution and vigilance.
“If someone turns up at your door unannounced and is acting suspiciously, do not hand over any money, say you are not interested and lock the door. We would ask anyone who believes they have been targeted in this way to always report it to police as soon as possible.”
Det Chief Insp Hewitt added: “As ever, we would also ask the wider public, including businesses, to ensure doors, windows and properties are kept secure and valuables out of view.”
Anyone with any concerns or who believes they have been targeted by a bogus seller or trader is asked to report it to police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 as soon as possible. In an emergency, or where a crime is taking place, always dial 999.