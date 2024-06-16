‘A bonus for Hebburn’ - South Tyneside Councillors heap praise on new Tri-Station

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Councillors have hailed a new state-of-the-art emergency services hub in South Tyneside after police confirmed they had moved into the site.

Councillors have hailed a new state-of-the-art emergency services hub in South Tyneside after police confirmed they had moved into the site.

Last month firefighters from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service carried out their first shifts at the newly operational carbon-neutral community Hebburn Tri-Station between Marine Drive and Campbell Park Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Designed with a focus on sustainability, collaboration and the community, the “state-of-the-art” combined emergency service centre is believed to be the first of its kind in the UK to be completely carbon-neutral.

At the latest meeting of Hebburn Community Area Forum (CAF) on Monday, it was revealed by fire service representatives that Northumbria Police and North East Ambulance Service are also now working from the site.

Emergency service staff outside the new Hebburn Tri Station. | Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

Neighbourhood police sergeant Kris Irving confirmed that day, June 10, had marked the first where they had been operating from the tri-station.

Jonathan Rhamanyake, from Tyne and Wear Fire Service, hailed the new building and said an official opening ceremony will be held at a date to be arranged in the near future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “From a selfish perspective it’s fantastic to have a brand new property purpose-built for that reason.

“I think it is more embedded in the community now.”

Councillors at the CAF meeting also praised the new tri-station and the benefits it will have for the Hebburn area.

Councillor Joan Keegan, Monkton ward representative, said: “The tri-station is one of a kind, people have been from all over, because it’s the first of its kind, and I think we should be proud that it’s been built in Hebburn.”

Councillor John McCabe added the tri-station is a “bonus for Hebburn”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hebburn South councillor said: “You keep seeing things on social media that everything goes to Shields, not everything goes to Shields.”

The tri-station has been developed by Esh Construction, with the North East contractor using locally sourced materials and employees to create the landmark building.

The site includes ground source heat pumps, electric vehicle charging points, a wildflower meadow to support local biodiversity and ‘E’ cycle storage and charging facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 340 photovoltaic panels have been installed and spread across the tri-station’s flat roof.