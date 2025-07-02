‘A day of shame for this Government’ - South Tyneside MPs vote against welfare cuts

South Tyneside’s MPs both voted against the Government’s welfare cuts bill.

Emma Lewell, Member of Parliament for South Shields, and Kate Osborne, Member of Parliament for Jarrow and Gateshead East, voted against the Government’s Universal Credit and Personal Independent Payment Bill on Tuesday, July 1.

The pair were among 49 Labour MPs to vote against the plans, with the Government making late changes to plans in an effort to keep backbenchers onside ahead of the Second Reading vote.

In a late concession on Tuesday, plans were shelved to restrict eligibility for the personal independence payment (Pip), with any changes now only coming after a review of the benefit.

Emma Lewell (left), MP for South Shields, and Kate Osborne, MP for Jarrow and Gateshead East, both voted against the Government’s welfare cuts. | National World

Speaking during Tuesday’s debate in the House of Commons before the vote, Ms Lewell said: “I am sad that we’ve ended up here because no matter what, regardless of concessions, a vote for this Bill today is a vote to plunge 150,000 people into poverty and to tighten eligibility criteria for those who need support the most.

“Some of us have been here before. In 2015, when the Tories pushed through their Welfare and Work Reform Bill, I, along with other colleagues, was persuaded to vote for it on the promise we could change it in Committee.

“It didn’t change and although we voted it down at Third Reading, the damage was done because outside of this place, the nuances of stages of a Bill are completely lost.

“The result was that the savings predicted never materialised. Employment levels did not increase.

“Instead there was an increase in poverty, an increase in suicides, a strain on the NHS and other public services, and in the long run, higher welfare spending and reduced growth.

“Madam Deputy Speaker, I am pleading with MPs today. Please do not do this.

“For those on my own benches, staying loyal to your party today may feel good in this place, but once you go home, once you’re in your individual constituency, the reality of this will hit and it will hit very hard.

“Just like in 2015, constituents will never forgive and it will haunt those MPs who voted for it. I, of all people, should know.”

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) today (Wednesday, July 2), Ms Lewell branded the vote as “a day of shame for this Government”.

Ms Osborne released a statement on Bluesky after the vote declaring that she refuses to play a role in pushing people towards poverty.

She commented: “Tonight I voted against the Government's proposals in the Universal Credit and Personal Independent Payment Bill Disabled people already face costs of an extra £1091 a month, we should not be taking more money away from the most vulnerable in society.

“Even if all of the compromises that the Government had spoken about were implemented,150,000 disabled people would be pushed into poverty.

“Over 400,000 new PIP claimants would losing £4,500 on average. Over 700,000 new UC-health claimants losing £3,000 on average.

“I refuse to be part of this and if the Government insists on pushing it to a Third Reading without fundamental changes (in just eight days time), I won’t be part of it then either.”

