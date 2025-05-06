‘A genuine privilege’ - South Tyneside’s Green Party leader set to step down

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

South Tyneside’s first ever Green Party councillor is stepping down from public office.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Francis, the leader of the Green Party in South Tyneside, has announced that he will not be standing for re-election in May 2026.

Cllr Francis became the borough’s first Green Party councillor when he was elected in May 2019 to represent the Beacon & Bents Ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was successfully re-elected during the 2023 local elections and has overseen the rise of the Green Party in South Tyneside.

David made the announcement via social media on May 3, revealing that he was initially ‘reluctant’ to stand for public office six years ago.

He said: “After a lot of thought over the past year, I’ve decided that I won’t be standing for re-election in May 2026.

Cllr David Francis, leader of the South Tyneside Green Party. | National World

“This isn’t a sudden decision — it’s something I’ve reflected on carefully and with a lot of pride in everything we’ve achieved together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I first put my name forward, I was a reluctant candidate.

“But serving as the first Green Party councillor in South Tyneside, and leading our growing group, has been one of the greatest honours and adventures of my life.

“Over the past decade of involvement with the local party, we’ve built something special — a movement rooted in community, care, and the courage to do things differently.

“I feel I’ve done what I set out to do, and more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite there being a year until the next round of local elections in South Tyneside, Cllr Francis has reaffirmed his commitment to both residents in his ward and the Green Party.

He added: “Now feels like the right time to make space for others to step forward, grow into leadership, and bring fresh energy and ideas.

“I’ll continue to serve until my term ends in 2026, and I’m committed to supporting Green councillors, candidates, colleagues and of course the community however I can.

“I know there’ll be parts of the role I’ll miss, but I’m also excited about other roles and projects I’m keen to move forward with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To everyone who’s supported me, challenged me, voted for me, and worked alongside me — thank you. It’s been a genuine privilege.

“Here’s to the next chapter.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.