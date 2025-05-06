‘A genuine privilege’ - South Tyneside’s Green Party leader set to step down
David Francis, the leader of the Green Party in South Tyneside, has announced that he will not be standing for re-election in May 2026.
Cllr Francis became the borough’s first Green Party councillor when he was elected in May 2019 to represent the Beacon & Bents Ward.
He was successfully re-elected during the 2023 local elections and has overseen the rise of the Green Party in South Tyneside.
David made the announcement via social media on May 3, revealing that he was initially ‘reluctant’ to stand for public office six years ago.
He said: “After a lot of thought over the past year, I’ve decided that I won’t be standing for re-election in May 2026.
“This isn’t a sudden decision — it’s something I’ve reflected on carefully and with a lot of pride in everything we’ve achieved together.
“When I first put my name forward, I was a reluctant candidate.
“But serving as the first Green Party councillor in South Tyneside, and leading our growing group, has been one of the greatest honours and adventures of my life.
“Over the past decade of involvement with the local party, we’ve built something special — a movement rooted in community, care, and the courage to do things differently.
“I feel I’ve done what I set out to do, and more.”
Despite there being a year until the next round of local elections in South Tyneside, Cllr Francis has reaffirmed his commitment to both residents in his ward and the Green Party.
He added: “Now feels like the right time to make space for others to step forward, grow into leadership, and bring fresh energy and ideas.
“I’ll continue to serve until my term ends in 2026, and I’m committed to supporting Green councillors, candidates, colleagues and of course the community however I can.
“I know there’ll be parts of the role I’ll miss, but I’m also excited about other roles and projects I’m keen to move forward with.
“To everyone who’s supported me, challenged me, voted for me, and worked alongside me — thank you. It’s been a genuine privilege.
“Here’s to the next chapter.”
