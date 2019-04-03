Candidates announced for South Tyneside Council elections 2019

Nominations have now closed for candidates seeking to become South Tyneside’s next councillors.

More than 80 candidates have put their names forward in the latest round of local government elections which will take place on May 2.

One seat is up for grabs in each of the borough’s 18 wards except for Cleadon and East Boldon where two councillors will be elected.

The council’s ruling Labour group will be defending all seats against contenders from the Conservative Party, Green Party, UKIP Liberal Democrats and several independents.

Here is a list of the people vying for your vote next month:

BEACON AND BENTS

David Roger Francis (Green Party)

Ali Hayder (Conservative)

Audrey McMillan (Labour)

BEDE

Fay Cunningham (Labour)

Mary Elizabeth Golightly (Conservative)

Keith Roberts (Independent)

BIDDICK AND ALL SAINTS

Joe Amar (Labour)

Rhiannon Sian Curtis (Green)

Stewart Thomas Hay (Conservative)

Neil Hickman (UKIP)

BOLDON COLLIERY

Ian Armstrong (Conservative)

Bevan Vaughan John de Villiers (Liberal Democrats)

Ian Jason Diamond (Independent)

Sandra Duncan (Labour)

Colin Robert Tosh (Green Party)

CLEADON AND EAST BOLDON (two seats)

Joan Atkinson(Labour)

Colin Campbell (No party declared)

Jane Carter (Labour)

Ian Forster (Independent)

Dave Henderson (Independent)

David Herbert (Green)

Sarah Jean McKeown (Green)

Fiona Anne Milburn (Independent).

Christopher John Smith (Conservative)

Doriza Karin Wetz (Liberal Democrats)

Donald Wood (Conservative)

CLEADON PARK

Stephen Jeffrey Peel (Green)

Sam Prior (Conservative)

Susan Malcolm Traynor (Labour).

FELLGATE AND HEDWORTH

Audrey Elizabeth Huntley (Labour)

John Andrew Robertson (Independent)

Joseph Stephen Todd (Conservative)

David Wilkinson (Liberal Democrats).

HARTON

Rob Dix (Labour)

Oliver Raymond Raife Wallhead (UKIP)

Holly May Wright (Conservative)

HEBBURN NORTH

Sid Andrade (Liberal Democrats)

Michael Richard Ayre (Independent)

John Robert Barker (UKIP)

Adam Ellison (Labour)

Brian Goodman (Independent)

Steven James Richards (Green)

Keith Campbell Sumby (Conservative)

HEBBURN SOUTH

Wilf Flynn (Labour)

Matthew Giles (Green)

Margaret Theresa Snowling (Conservative)

Stephen Wilkinson (Liberal Democrats).

HORSLEY HILL

Mark Ashley Auton (Conservative)

Colin Peter Lemon (Independent)

Iain Malcolm (Labour)

David James Stephen Scholey (UKIP)

Sue Stonehouse (Green).

MONKTON

Vanessa Green (Conservative)

Alan Kerr (Labour)

Matthew George McKenna (Green)

Aidan Smith (Liberal Democrats)

Marian Elizabeth Stead (Independent).

PRIMROSE

Walter Featherston Armstrong (Conservative)

Paul Dean (Labour)

Lesley Kay Hanson (Green)

Paul James Milburn (Independent)

Lynn Smith (Liberal Democrats).

SIMONSIDE AND REKENDYKE

Peter James Bristow (Green)

Judith Helen Taylor (Labour)

Cameron James White (Conservative).

WEST PARK

Anne Mellanby Hetherington (Labour)

Thomas Alexander Mower (Green)

Margaret Mary Robson (Conservative)

WESTOE

Elizabeth Johnson Grey (Liberal Democrats)

Paul David Linney (UKIP).

Katharine Emma Maxwell (Labour)

Glenn Michael Thompson (Independent)

Nicola Pauline Usher (Green)

Jack Oliver White (Conservative).

WHITBURN AND MARSDEN

Charles Frederick McKenzie-Smith (UKIP)

Trevor Reid Sewell (Green)

Adam Lou Stewart (Conservative)

Joyce Welsh (Labour and Co-operative Party)

WHITELEAS

Ernest Matthew Gibson (Labour)

Malcolm Giles (Green)

Craig Slater (Conservative).

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service